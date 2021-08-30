I wanted to share one more peach recipe before summer slips away.
The Pennsylvania-grown peaches we have gotten at our local farmers market this year have been so delicious. Sugary sweet and not mealy inside the way they are in some years.
Yummy peaches call for a recipe equally as delectable to show them off and that’s where these Peach Dessert Bars come in.
They feature a buttery almond-flavored crust, an almost jammy peach layer and a tasty-glaze flavored with even more almond — that sets off the entire bar.
Please forgive me but the photo of today’s recipe is of one of the bars without the glaze. Once I realized it and went back to take another picture, a span of about 15 minutes, my family had polished off the entire pan. Yes, they are that good!
If you don’t want to glaze your bars they would be equally as delicious with a dusting of confectioner’s sugar prior to serving or a scattering of granulated sugar on top of the bars before baking. The choice is yours.
Pennsylvania peaches will soon be just a tasty memory. I am sure you can make these with frozen and perhaps even canned peaches but they just won’t have that same tart-sweet flavor only summer peaches can provide.
So when you see Pennsylvania peaches for sale, grab a few and make these bars in celebration of the unofficial end of summer. They would make a perfect dessert for a Labor Day picnic.
Peach Dessert Bars
Crust:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
Filling:
4-5 large peaches, peeled and thinly sliced
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons milk
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl, using an electric mixture, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, approximately two minutes.
Add the eggs, one at a time, until each is well incorporated. Add the almond and vanilla extracts and mix to combine. Whisk together the flour and the salt, add the butter-sugar mixture, and mix just until the flour is moistened. Spread three-fourths of the dough in the prepare baking pan.
Toss the peaches, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon together and spread evenly over the batter in the baking pan. Use a teaspoon to drop the remaining batter over top of the peaches. Bake for 40-45 minutes of until the edges turn golden. Remove the bars from the oven and allow to cool slightly.
Make the glaze by stirring the confectioner’s sugar, milk and almond extract together. Drizzle the glaze over the warm bars and allow to cool completely. Cut into bars to serve.