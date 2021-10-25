I don’t know about you, but whenever I find a recipe that claims to be the best I have to try it.
Somehow in my mind I take it as a personal challenge to test the said recipe and determine whether it is really the finest dish. I will tell you that I have found some recipes that we have enjoyed so much that I’ve added them to the rotation.
A few weeks ago, we traveled to my mother-in-law’s home for the weekend. When we visit I try to take a meal that we can eat there on Friday evening after we arrive, then she doesn’t have to try to hold a meal while we are stuck in traffic, which we were because there was a traffic accident.
Anyway, I made the Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup, which was featured in this column on Oct. 12 and as dessert, Best Apple Cake Ever.
There wasn’t anything unusual about this cake except that the recipe called for it to be baked in a bundt pan. The typical apple cake components were there — oil, flour, leavening, granulated and brown sugars, vanilla, eggs, cinnamon and nutmeg. Oh yes, and apples. I used Granny Smith and they were the tiniest, most sour Granny Smith Apples I’ve ever tasted — but they were what I had and I didn’t want to go to the store for more.
I also didn’t bake the cake in a bundt pan. I figured I stood a better chance of arriving with the cake in one piece if I baked it in a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan, so that’s what I did and it worked perfectly.
The recipe also included a glaze but I didn’t use in that recipe, instead I found a simpler one with less ingredients and less steps. It still turned out yummy. I burned my tongue tasting it before it cooled. That’s how delicious it smelled and tasted.
After supper was over we all had a piece of cake. It was fine but certainly not anything that deserved the best ever title. The next day we all had another piece and this time, the cake lived up to its name. I can only surmise the cake needed that additional time for the apples to release some of their moisture and the spices to meld with the other ingredients. The cake we had for lunch on Saturday was a completely different cake than the one we ate Friday night.
So today I feel confident sharing the recipe and the title, Best Apple Cake Ever. Just remember to allow some time for the cake to sit before you eat it.
Best Apple Cake Ever
Cake:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 large apples, peeled and diced (I only had small apples so I used six)
- 1 cup chopped walnuts, optional (I did not use these. If you are a regular reader you know my husband does not like nuts in recipes)
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan or a 12-cup bundt pan. Set pan aside. In a large bowl, shift or whisk together, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to combine oil, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Mix until well incorporated and thick. Add eggs one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Add the vanilla and mix again. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. The batter will be very thick. Fold in the apples and walnuts, if using, by hand, until evenly mixed. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 60-75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cake from the oven and allow to cool.
Caramel glaze:
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons whole milk
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil for two minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Spoon warm glaze over the cake. I used the spoon to evenly spread the glaze over the top of the cake.