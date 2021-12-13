Beginning in June, businesses that are partners of Visit Clearfield County will be charged a $50 fee.
At the recent meeting of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, members approved charging an annual fee after hearing a recommendation by assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo.
Swales said she believed given the worth of the promotion and advertising and assistance partners are receiving when applying for grants, currently at no charge, compared with the cost to VCC in employees’ time and effort, CCRTA should approve charging a yearly fee.
“As much as we do for them and as much time as we spend with them, it’s a lot of work,” she said.
Director Josiah Jones said the fee would demonstrate the worth of services partners are receiving.
“We now have more than 300 partners to advertise. Fifty dollars is not much when you see what other organizations are charging their partners,” he explained.
He noted during the last year, when business were inhibited by COVID-19 restrictions, VCC was able to assist them with advertising their merchandise and ways to market their wares.
“Many of them doubled their sales during the COVID-19 year. They are seeing there is value in being our partner.” Jones noted.
Also those who are not partners with VCC are not able to apply for its grants including tourism promotion, attraction and sponsorship.
Chairwoman Susan Williams inquired whether Jones and Swales-Vitullo are concerned VCC may loose partners by implementing a fee. Jones said he did not believe businesses who depend on county visitors to help improve their bottom lines would pull out from the partnership because of a fee.
“We may lose some who are not tourism-related,” he added.
The vote to begin charging a partner fee next year was unanimous.
Fees collected will be used for marketing, Jones said.