Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority authorized start-up funds to bring a heritage visitor’s center at Philipsburg to fruition.
With a unanimous vote, members approved up to $10,000 to get the center site rented, furnished and adequate signage necessary to get it up and operating. The motion was made with the understanding that any amount above that figure will need further board approval.
CCRTA will partner with Happy Valley Adventure Bureau of Centre County on the venture.
CCRTA Director Josiah Jones told authority members Wednesday that he and HVAB President and Executive Director Fritz Smith are working to find a suitable site in downtown Philipsburg to accommodate the site where visitors can see what the area in both counties has to offer. “It will bring visitors to the downtown. I believe this is a fantastic project –it’s something no one else is doing, having two counties work together,” Jones said.
HVAB will be contributing the same amount and will share costs moving forward, Jones said.
CCRTA members were enthused with the possibilities and approved the stipend. “As a show of faith to Happy Valley, we need to commit to this project,” member Tim Winters said. “We need to pursue this venture and proceed with the heritage visitor’s center project and the partnership with Happy Valley.”
Jones said tentative plans are to open the center during the town’s Heritage Days.
Both Jones and Smith said they hope to coordinate with historical organizations. Coal, lumber and iron making are important components in shaping the area’s rich history, and future plans could include having organizations from both counties who have an interest in local tourism create displays highlighting history and showcase related products.