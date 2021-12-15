Although COVID-19 devastated the tourism industry across the U.S. in 2020, in Clearfield County income produced by visitor hotel stays this year has already exceeded pre-virus levels.
At a recent meeting of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, Director Josiah Jones reported on the data.
“Clearfield County hotels have generated more revenue in 2020 than in 2019. These are impressive numbers, given the fact that the county had a less than stellar first quarter this year.”
He said although data is only available through the third quarter of this year, he believes numbers will still come out well.
“I don’t know what the last quarter will bring, but I believe it will surpass the $20 million in revenue the county had in 2019. At this point in 2021 we have almost reached that number. It is really exciting to see,” Jones noted.
He said although some hotels and tourism-related businesses throughout the state experienced a large loss in revenue created through the canceling of events and the closing of their tourism promotion agencies, CCRTA had a dissimilar outlook.
“We took a totally different approach. When other tourist agencies closed and laid off staff. We kept our staff on and created events and new ways of promoting the area. When tourism opened back up, people knew about Clearfield County and wanted to come here,” he explained.
He said currently, things are looking like next year could be even more profitable. “I believe 2022 will be even better,” he said.