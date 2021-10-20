PHILIPSBURG — The Caring Healthcare Network has been settling into its new location at 18 N. Front St., according to Director of Marketing Lori Pietrolungo.
The organization started seeing patients at the new location the first week of October. About a year ago, the Caring Healthcare Network sought a new spot in the Philipsburg area, Pietrolungo noted.
The organization outgrew its old office. The patient base had expanded, adding a need for more patient rooms and waiting room space, Pietrolungo said. The group kept its search within the main Philipsburg area.
“We wanted to keep as close to being right in town as we could because it is convenient for our patients,” Pietrolungo said.
The building at 18 N. Front St. was alluring. The multi-floor structure allows for plenty of space. The plan is to create a cafeteria and gym within the building for employees, Pietrolungo said. The building is also wheelchair accessible.
Pietrolungo stated the organization intends to preserve as much of the historical structure as possible.
Parking downtown can occasionally be a bit tight. The organization purchased 16 parking spots from the borough on Presqueisle Street.
The new building also has a lab. Prior to the pandemic, the group had a lab in its old building for purposes such as routine blood work. When the pandemic hit, the Caring Healthcare Network began offering COVID testing.
“We wanted to be able to do COVID testing because there was such a need for it a year and a half ago,” Pietrolungo said.
The organization continues to offer COVID-19 testing. If wishing to go through insurance, people do need a referral, Pietrolungo noted. The turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours.
During the beginning of the pandemic, the group also offered telehealth. Telehealth was helpful for the interventional pain management department as a way to check in with patients.
“When you have pain management, it’s not just dealing with your pain on a certain spot,” Pietrolungo said. “It’s also dealing with your mental outlook because you have pain. That’s something that we take very seriously, which is why we offered telehealth so that we could see our patients.”
The organization is not doing telehealth appointments anymore as people can visit the office in-person, according to Pietrolungo.
The recent move allows the organization to meet the spatial office needs for the interventional pain management department.
“The interventional pain management department grew so much, we just knew we needed room because we didn’t want to turn patients away,” Pietrolungo said.
The Caring Healthcare Network is accepting new patients in all four specialties: primary care, behavioral health counseling, chiropractic care and interventional pain management. Only interventional pain management requires a referral.