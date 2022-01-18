CURWENSVILLE — Overnight accommodation and boat mooring rates at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area are increasing for the 2022 season
Faced with ever increasing costs for goods, utilities and services, Curwensville Lake Authority members said at a recent meeting they had little choice but to increase prices.
Chairman Willie Null told members he was aware of a number of campgrounds that have raised their rates.
“A lot of campgrounds are upping rates,” he said, adding, “Curwensville Lake is already one of the campgrounds with the lowest rates around. These rate increases are standard with what has been going on in the world,” Null said.
During discussion, members noted costs for electricity and wastewater disposal have increased.
The following rates are effective immediately. Those who have already booked campground sites or mooring will be charged the lower prices, members said.
Rates for campground sites will be increased $5 per day. Non-electrical sites will now be $25 and electric sites, $35. The cost to rent the cabins increased $15 per day. The four-person occupancy cabin is now $70 per night and the six-person occupancy cabin is $85 per night.
Costs for mooring have also risen. Wet mooring is now $150; and dry-dock mooring, $100.
Members said the increase in prices will be earmarked for improvements in the mooring areas. “There is a lot of behind the scenes work that needs to be done,” Null said.