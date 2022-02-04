WESTOVER — Burnside Township supervisors voted to retain Laurel Municipal Inspection Co., Carrolltown, as the township’s building codes inspection and enforcement agency.
Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said supervisors Brian Beck and Jason Sunderland voted in favor. Supervisor Shae Harkleroad voted no.
The supervisors also approved Harkleroad as a working supervisor with no pay, at his request.
They also accepted the cooperative purchasing agreement with the state Department of Transportation for 250 tons of salt for the season beginning in August and concluding in July 2023.
The board tabled a decision on how to spend the township’s allotment of America’s Rescue Plan funds.
Rorabaugh reported the township had three successful grants through the Clearfield County Conservation District. The township will receive $24,840 to trim trees on Solley, Benzie and lower Beaver Run roads.
The supervisors also held a question-and-answer session with new solicitor John Lahota, who attended the meeting, about general township issues and the responsibilities of the board.
The board’s next meeting is March 3 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.