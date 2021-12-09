WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors adopted the 2022 spending plan at a recent meeting. The more than $581,000 budget includes a half a mill tax increase designated for the general fund that will bring the property tax millage rate to nine mills.
The breakdown for the general fund is $389,550 in both income and expenses, and the state road fund is $191,812 in revenue and operating costs.
The supervisors also approved the 2022 fire protection contracts with Cherry Tree, Mahaffey and Westover fire companies. Supervisor Jason Sunderland abstained because he is the chief for Westover Area Vol. Fire Co.
Sunderland also abstained on action to retain Hastings and Veterans ambulance services as the primary emergency medical services for the township in 2022.
The supervisors also reviewed and approved a final plan of subdivision and lot merger for David Bernecky, adopted an ordinance vacating a portion of Beaver Run Road and reviewed a letter from the state Department of Transportation that a recent review of the township’s liquid fuels tax fund was found to be in good order with no areas of concern and the township is in compliance with liquid fuels funds procedures.
The supervisors will reorganize on Monday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. with the monthly business meeting to follow at 7 p.m.