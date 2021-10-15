BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council hired a new secretary/treasurer. At Wednesday’s meeting, members authorized appointing Diana Rorabaugh to fill the vacancies.
Rorabaugh currently serves as the secretary/treasurer for Burnside Township. She is replacing Suzanne Koziel who tendered her resignation last month but said she would stay on to train a new secretary/treasurer and bookkeeper for the water and wastewater accounts.
Council authorized paying Rorabaugh $950 per month beginning Nov. 1. While she is learning the responsibilities of the role from Suzanne Koziel, she will be paid $13.50 per hour. Koziel will be paid $13.50 per hour after Nov. 1 for any hours of instruction she provides Rorabaugh.
Koziel also requested members review the amount of payments made by wastewater and water customers. “I bill out close to $10,000 in invoices. This month we only received about $2,000 in payments,” she said. “I am having a hard time transferring water revenue into the sewage account because we are not getting enough in.”
She said for the month of September, customers paid $2,190 for water and $6,512.84 for wastewater. She told council it needs to take measures to get delinquent accounts current.
Council discussed the matter but did not make any changes to policy. Members said customers who are working on paying off a delinquent balance must also pay on their current month’s bill.
Members also authorized transferring Foreign Fire Insurance funds of $798.16 received by the borough to Burnside Fire Co., set the day and time for trick-or-treating in the borough as Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m., approved a subdivision on Byers Road for Rorabaugh Lumber Co. and approved submitting a request for Clearfield County Aid of $3,000 for truck maintenance, backhoe repairs, anti-skid and salt.