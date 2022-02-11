BURNSIDE — At its January meeting, Burnside Borough Council approved contacting the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority concerning refinancing the balance of its $1.2 million wastewater collection and treatment system loan.
At council’s recent meeting, borough Secretary Diana Rorabaugh reported she had spoken with PENNVEST Representative Denise Zern who said the loan cannot be restructured because it is approved by legislation. She said PENNVEST’s financial department will review the borough’s audit and may be able to present some options to help the borough move through its current financial difficulties.
Once the examination of the borough’s financial records is complete, PENNVEST will contact the borough with an update, Rorabaugh said.
In 2006, the borough was awarded a $2.9 million funding package from PENNVEST to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant and collection system to serve borough residents. The package consisted of a $1,660,250 grant and a 30-year loan of $1,239,750 at an interest rate of one-percent.
Council balked at the cost for the system, but members said they believed the borough had little choice to accept the funding as the municipality was under an administrative order issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The mandate required the borough to address numerous wastewater issues including wildcat sewers and malfunctioning on-lot systems or start being fined for violating the state’s Sewage Facilities Act and Clean Streams laws.
The PENNVEST loan’s balance currently stands at $667,864. As it currently stands, the final payment on the loan, $3,610, would be made in October 2038.