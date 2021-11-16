BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council approved its proposed 2022 budget with no tax increase.
At council’s recent meeting, members unanimously approved the spending plan.
Next year’s budget is comprised of the general fund and the state road fund. The borough’s water department and the sewer department budgets are being adjusted because of council’s approval of increased rates and the new figures were not available at the meeting.
The general fund’s projected income totals $44,500. That number includes earned income tax of $15,000; real estate tax, $20,000; fines, $350; cable television franchise fee., $2,000; realty transfer tax, $500; Clearfield County Aid, $3,000; interest, $15; miscellaneous, $2,000; public utility realty tax, $35; foreign fire insurance, $750; occupational privilege tax, $150; per capita tax, $500; and Marcellus Shale impact fee, $250.
General fun expenses total $36,311. The figure includes payroll taxes, $1,000; secretary’s salary, $11,400; auditor, $2,500; solicitor, $500; advertising fees, $200; office expenses for telephone, internet and cell phone, $1,200; utilities, $4,000; insurance and worker’s compensation, $10,000; mileage, $200; road supplies paid for with Clearfield County Aid, $3,000; foreign fire relief funds, $750; postage, $10; building maintenance, $500; equipment maintenance, $100; and membership dues and fees, $151.
The state road fund expects income of $16,900 and expenses of $16,200. The expenditures breakdown includes, minor equipment purchase, $1,000; winter road maintenance, $2,500; street lighting, $4,200; equipment repair, $2,500; payroll taxes, $4,500; and fuel, $1,000.
The budget will be on display at the Burnside Community Center for residents who want to inspect the documents. Council plans to adopt the spending plan at its Dec. 8 meeting.