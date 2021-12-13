BURNSIDE — Continuing with its mission to recoup delinquent water and wastewater services accounts and ensure customers pay on time, Burnside Borough Council set additional fees related to late payments at its recent meeting.
Council reinstated late and posting fees for payments received after the due dates. Customers who pay late will now be charged $10 late fees and $12.50 posting fees for both the water and wastewater accounts totaling $45.
Also revived was a fee for checks returned for insufficient funds which was adopted with a unanimous vote by council. The fee is $50 per check. Councilman Don Bouch said he believed it was right the department should be reimbursed for its expenses.
“It costs us money and time,” he explained.
Bouch also told members he was in favor of requiring customers who have had checks returned for insufficient funds more than two times, pay their water and wastewater bills with a money order.
Employee Ray Campbell told council, previously he has been called on by customers who paid on their delinquent bills, to turn on water that had been shut off. Council said this would no longer happen.
“We need to make sure the checks clear,” Councilman Ray Fleming said.