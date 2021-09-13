BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council’s secretary tendered her resignation.
At council’s recent meeting, a letter from Secretary/Treasurer Suzanne Koziel was read by council President Ray Fleming. Koziel has served as the secretary/treasurer for the borough for six years and is also the office manager for the borough’s water and wastewater departments.
Koziel wrote that her notary commission expires at the end of the year and she does not intend to renew it. She reported conflicts between her job and the borough’s office schedule.
She wrote she would remain in the position through the end of the year until council fills the position. Council approved advertising the position.
Council also approved advertising for a part-time, as-needed laborer to plow snow.
Vendors are still needed for council’s car show on Saturday, Oct. 3, council said. Anyone interested can contact any member of council. Proceeds from the car show will benefit repairs to the Community Center.