PHILIPSBURG — Residents in the Philipsburg area will soon have a new shopping spot in Peebles Plaza.
A Burkes Outlet store is scheduled to open Nov. 15, according to Spokeswoman Lisa Herrmann. The store will be located at 1061 N. Front St. Ste. 2, Philipsburg, where the former Peebles was located.
The parent company of Burkes Outlet Stores, Inc. is Beall’s, Inc. The retailer offers savings up to 70 percent off other store prices, Herrmann noted.
The company has a past spanning back to 1915, according to its website. It all started when Robert M. Beall opened a store in Bradentown, Fla. The store, aptly named The Dollar Limit, kept prices below a dollar.
Skip ahead to the ‘40s. Robert Beall’s son hopped on the family business. The family changed the name to Beall’s Department Store. The company expanded. It now has over 70 stores in the state of Florida.
Beall’s Outlet formed in 1987. The first non-Florida location was in Arizona in 1992. The Burkes name first appeared for a store in Bay Minette, Ala.
How did the company land in Philipsburg? It is continuing expansion north as part of its growth strategy, according to Herrmann.
“Bealls is committed to being a vital part of every community we’re in, quite often smaller towns. Towns like Philipsburg fit nicely into our growth strategy, and we look forward to being an active part in the community from the day we open,” Herrmann noted.
The company is looking to fill positions ranging from leadership to retail sales associates. The usual store has about 20 to 25 positions.