WOODLAND — Bradford Township supervisors offered insight into the approach to road-related issues at their recent meeting.
The discussion arose after a member of the public who owns property on Clearfield Street inquired about the requirements for getting a road paved. Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. noted usage of the road plays a large role.
Supervisor Ronald Krise stated the end out of U.S. Route 322 should have been paved 50 to 100 feet. Vehicles coming off the state route cause damage.
The approaching winter, which causes water under the road to freeze, doesn’t help matters. Driving on the road pounds the frost down. “As it thaws, it causes voids and it sinks down,” said Mulhollan.
Drainage work helps with some road issues.
Supervisors discussed their plight with potholes in township roads. Oftentimes, by the time workers complete patching holes in one area, go to another, the recently patched holes are back.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Krise.
The township has been focusing their efforts on permanent fixes. Seeking an average of $100,000 in grants allows the township to shift away from patch jobs to more permanent fixes, Krise noted. The fixes can take time.
“People have been getting upset, but we’re trying to spend more quality time,” said Krise.
The township recently adopted a resolution requesting a $995,740 Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant for Egypt Road Bridge. This project encompasses paving of Doc Welker Road as a detour while the bridge is closed.
Supervisors made a motion to advertise the 2022 proposed budget. The proposed budget for 2022 reveals revenues of $738,680 and expenditures of $919,905. Carryover money from 2021 will account for the difference.