WINBURNE — A boil water advisory for Cooper Township Municipal Authority customers will likely continue till at least next Tuesday, according to authority Secretary Sapphire Burnisky.
The advisory took effect last Thursday due to chlorine levels. Chlorine is typically used as a disinfectant to kill germs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our chlorine level dropped to what (the state Department of Environmental Protection) deems is an unsafe level, and we didn’t catch it in time,” said Burnisky. “In order to prepare the township, we have to let them know to boil the water until we get 24 hours of clean samples.”
The authority utilizes liquid and gas chlorine to treat the water. The gas chlorine essentially froze, Burnisky said. The issue occurred overnight.
“It got so cold that it couldn’t properly be distributed. That’s why it dropped,” Burnisky said. “Everything has been fixed to get that to flow again properly.”
Samples collected at the beginning of this week revealed the water is properly chlorinated. However, one section’s results prevented the end of the advisory. The advisory will likely end sometime next week.
A boil water advisory does not automatically mean the water contains germs but that it could have them, according to the CDC.
Residents under a boil water advisory should use bottled water or bring tap water to a boil for one minute (or 3 minutes if in elevations above 6,500 feet), according to the CDC.