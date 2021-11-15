WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough are exploring the feasibility of a potential merger, according to information presented at the last Boggs Township supervisors meeting.
“I think many of us actually had thought about this for some time,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin. “Me personally, I’ve thought about it for years, wondered when Wallaceton became a separate borough.”
The borough’s population has decreased in recent years, according to Decennial Census data. The population was 297 in reported 2020 data, which is down by 16 from 2010 data.
The discussions began after the borough contacted the township regarding a code enforcement officer, according to Lonjin.
Boggs Township shares, in a manner of speaking, its code enforcement officer with Decatur Township, according to Lonjin. Although each municipality pays separately for the officer’s time, there is an agreement for sharing phone costs.
“We just thought it made sense to go and talk to (Wallaceton Borough), share information and at the same time ask them if they had interest,” Lonjin stated.
These conversations began in mid-October, according to Lonjin. Boggs Township will continue discussions and look into state resources available for a feasibility study.
“In general, the state has tried to promote the consolidation of small municipalities to reduce overhead and provide better coverage,” Lonjin noted.
A feasibility study could help address questions regarding a merger.
“They had questions, and we have questions too,” said Lonjin. “We really want to find out what this study would cover so that we can answer all those questions.”
Attempts by The Progress to reach Wallaceton Borough Councilman Phillip Quick and others for comment were not successful. Councilwoman Sherry Knepp declined comment because she was absent from that meeting where the issue was discussed.