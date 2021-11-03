WEST DECATUR — Those looking at election results for Boggs Township supervisor may have some lingering questions.
Over the summer, a handful of officials resigned, including two supervisors. Former Supervisor Greg Minarchick’s resignation, which was due to personal issues, was accepted in June. Former Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz resigned in August, distancing himself from what he described as a “toxic environment.”
But voters on Tuesday may have noticed Swartz’s name on the ballot.
Current Supervisor Joseph John Lonjin was appointed to the vacant supervisor position in July. A lifetime resident of the township, he works as a consultant and has a background in maintenance and asset management.
In September, Supervisor Sheldon L. Graham III was appointed to the vacant supervisor role. He was the only person who sent in a letter of interest.
In Tuesday’s General Election, Graham won the election for the two-year term, receiving about 74 percent of votes, and the four-year term, collecting about 38 percent of the votes.
According to Director of Elections Dawn Graham, Sheldon Graham will have to choose one position, leaving the other vacant. Lonjin, who came in second in both races, would then be offered the available post.