WEST DECATUR — Positions have been opened for a Board of Appeals in Boggs Township.
The Board of Appeals is required under the International Property Maintenance Code. It will consist of three people with two alternates.
People impacted by any order or activity of the code enforcement officer can appeal to this board. They must file a written application within 20 days of the code enforcement officer’s decision or when the order was served.
Earlier this year, the township adopted the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code, giving them the ability to address issues such as garbage, high grass and abandoned properties.
Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder-English, who was hired in August, usually works on Mondays, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin. Lauder-English also works for the county and is employed with Boggs Township part time.
She has sent out at least a dozen letters since assuming the role, according to Lonjin.
Simply adopting the code and adding a code enforcement officer has yielded results, supervisors noted.
“We have noticed some people have taken action,” Lonjin stated. “A lot of it has to do with property cleaning. It’s normally trash, rubbish, garbage. We have noticed some people have already started to take action on those things, so that’s good.”
Anyone with questions for the code enforcement officer or those requesting the township look into a particular property may call 814-761-1546 or email boggscode@gmail.com.