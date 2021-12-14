WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township continues exploring options for improving and expanding its municipal building.
The township has previously noted an interest in long-term planning to address concerns for the current municipal building. A landowner adjacent to the township has expressed interest in selling property, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
The supervisors approved an appraisal fee to Appraisal Centre, Inc. at a recent meeting.
“We’re actually looking at that piece of property to not only have room for a new building to be built and put into operation while we’re still utilizing this building,” said Lonjin, “but that would also give us more recreation space.”
The property also encircles the sewage treatment plant, which would increase accessibility. The appraisal fee costs $850.
In other business, the township received a letter of resignation from Vacancy Board Chairman Dave Harris. It also announced advertising for a part-time road worker.
Russell “Butch” Jackson, who is a working supervisor, was also appointed as roadmaster.
“I’d just like to say that Russell Jackson has actually been doing the duties for the last couple years here as roadmaster, and I feel that it’s more than time to appoint him,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
Lonjin agreed, adding that when people call the township after hours, Jackson’s number is the go to contact information.
Supervisors also approved the addendum to the Boggs Township Employee Handbook and Policy Manual. This change makes it so that employees need only to possess a driver’s license equivalent to the equipment being used.
“In the past, everybody was required to have the (commercial driver’s license),” Jackson said. “We have one truck that requires the CDL.”
The township continues to seek interested people for the Board of Appeals. Lonjin noted that supervisors cannot be on the board. The position wouldn’t require a large time commitment.
“It’s something that if an appeal would come up that we would have to convene the board. But we don’t expect it’s going to be a very active position,” said Lonjin.