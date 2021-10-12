WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township has been busy applying for grants.
The township is currently in the process of applying for three grants, according to information presented at Monday night’s meeting.
They are applying to the Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program through the conservation district. The program is specifically designed to address pollution tied to runoff and sediment. The funding would be designated for Gray Hollow Road.
“It also helps with dust control,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin. “We definitely know that there’s dust issues on Gray Hollow Road. The runoff from Grey Hollow is thought to come down across Hilltop Road.”
The township is also applying for a grant through a multimodal transportation fund, looking to address issues at Hemlock Road. This application is through the state Department of Transportation. According to the program guidelines, funding must be matched by no less than 30 percent.
Lastly, the township is applying for grant funding through the Onroad Rebate Program, which is a part of the Driving PA Forward financial incentive programs.
A goal of this program is to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions. Nitrogen oxides are highly reactive and can produce ozone and acid rain. The ultimate goal of this state program is to reduce these emissions by up to 27,700 tons.
The township is hoping to obtain funding to replace their 2007 Ford truck. Trucks years 1992 to 2009 class 4 to 8 and Port Drayage trucks are eligible for the program.
“It’s the old time diesel engine,” noted Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
As an older vehicle, it is less clean for the environment. It also has had some repair issues, Lonjin stated.
“When we look at the total cost of ownership, I think we’ve already exceeded that threshold where we would consider replacement to be better than continuing to maintain,” he said.
In unrelated news, PennDOT communicated to officials that the estimated total amount of Liquid Fuels Funds to be distributed will be 2 percent less than previous years.