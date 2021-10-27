PHILIPSBURG — After some confusion, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School board heard from those opposed to masking at its recent meeting.
Board President Dana Droll stated those speaking must be a resident or taxpayer of the district. She then noted that those opposed to masking could not speak as they would be discussing a topic not on the agenda.
The speakers expressed discontent.
“It’s a public meeting,” said Dawn Harper, who is opposed to masking. “We’ve never done this before.
Karla Coudriet then cited Local Board Procedures, which states, “Items of concern to residents of the district that occur during the week preceding the regular board meeting may be brought to the attention of the board by having the resident appear at the regular board meeting.” She offered a paper copy of the policy to Solicitor Carl Beard.
After review of the policy, the two women were allowed to speak. Those against masking asked the district to oppose the state mandate. Coudriet, asking a series of questions, raised concerns about students involved in drama wearing masks, pointing out that those playing volleyball were not wearing masks.
“I’ve been involved in that and my daughter’s involved,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina. “I get what you’re saying, and I have sat down with both teachers that are involved with that. They did bring some research.”
If the students no longer were required to wear masks, it could lead to a quarantine situation resulting in no performance, Paladina noted. If the volleyball team was in a quarantine situation, they would not play games, he added.
“I’m confused as to why it’s okay for one and not the other,” said Coudriet.
Paladina replied, “I would like to see them perform without the masks and I think the parents would as well, and that’s what we’re aiming for.”
Following the meeting, Beard offered more insight about the earlier confusion, citing Public Participation in Board Meetings. He also noted the district will enforce the rule allowing only residents and taxpayers of the district to speak.
Previously, some of those speaking against masking were not residents or taxpayers of the district. Beard was unsure if members of the public not in the district had spoken at board meetings prior to the topic of masking.