MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School board conducted business which included a first reading of proposed policies at its recent meeting.
Board Member Paul Carr asked if preparing the agenda falls solely to the superintendent and board secretary. Upon hearing that it does, he requested the board president also be involved in the process.
“I would like to see the board president also have a little bit of input and knowledge to that as well,” Carr stated.
Carr also suggested the allowable time for the public to speak during a meeting be an hour not 20 minutes.
“We need to set enough time aside so that if they do choose to have a group here for something like the last time, we give them ample time to speak,” Carr said.
In unrelated news, the board approved personnel changes. It approved the resignation of personal care paraprofessional Dana Manahan, effective Oct. 22, and reading paraprofessional Cheryl Mertz-Kitko, effective Oct. 15.
It also approved Nicole Petriskey, who will be paid a $250 stipend, as mentor for Alexis McKenna and added Christine Sterling to the volunteer list. It granted Family and Medical Leave Act leave for Erin Johnson and Casey Goodrow.
The board also approved winter athletic volunteers for girls basketball, Mariah Koleno and Kelley Hubler; boys basketball, Dave Catanzaro, John Clark and Bill Etchison; and wrestling, Steve Sudik, Gary Yingling, JR Holenchik and Hunter Weitoish. Stephanie Bailor joins as a driver for Long Motor Bus.
An upright freezer/cooler, milk cooler and abdominal machine were declared surplus.
The board also gave the green light for the district to pay its share of the Clearfield County Career and Technical Center’s roof project, set for a maximum prorated rate of 19.2 percent.