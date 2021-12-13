PHILIPSBURG — Plastic bags, straws and cutlery will soon be a thing of the past at Black Moshannon State Park.
With the concessions going up for bid this winter, the state park joins a handful of others prohibiting certain plastics. These actions are part of a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources effort to reduce waste from state park food concessions.
Park Manager Rachel Eckman noted the bid packet is being developed in Harrisburg for the boat and food concession stand. Whoever is awarded the bid must use plant fiber or wooden alternative cutlery and straws. Plastic bags are also prohibited.
“We’re leading by example,” said Eckman. “It’s kind of a pilot program. We’re going to be one of the first parks because our concessions is up for bid.”
Wooden forks or plant fiber straws can still end up on the ground as litter, Eckman noted. However, these products take far less time to decompose than plastics.
“We’re just trying to be a little more environmentally friendly and conscious here with the wooden alternatives,” Eckman stated.
The park doesn’t have an alarming amount of litter, Eckman said, adding most garbage comes from the roadways. Volunteers and groups, such as Girl Scouts, also help keep litter issues in check.
The public can aid the park in picking up litter. People can go to the park office, pick up a small garbage bag, go out and fill it with trash. Upon return, the participant shows off their finds and receives a Smokey Bear patch.
“Young kids love doing that, and it’s a pretty popular program,” Eckman said. “It helps with any litter that we do accumulate on the roads.”
In addition to cutting out certain plastics, the park is also looking to add a composting station for the food vendor. This will also limit how much waste goes to the landfill. If all works out, the compost station would likely be at the state park.
According to a press release, a handful of other state parks’ contracts will be updated to reduce plastic waste in 2022. All future expiring contracts will also require cutting out plastic bags, straws and cutlery. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn commented on the issue in a recent press release.
“As the state’s conservation leader, DCNR strives to model practices that conserve and sustain our natural resources, and we are now extending that to the concessions that provide snacks at our state parks,” Dunn said. “This step will help to reduce the emissions generated through plastic production and eliminate the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills.”
Multiple parties have already reached out and expressed interest in the concessions at Black Moshannon, according to Eckman.
“We have a healthy list of folks that are definitely interested,” Eckman said, “so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out here this year. But I just hope we get somebody that’s on board with this, that can offer a good service to the public and be a good fit with the park.”