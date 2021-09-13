PHILIPSBURG — Every year, volunteers gather throughout the U.S. to partake in National Public Lands Day, set for the fourth Saturday in September, according to the National Park Service.
National Public Lands Day, established in 1994, is an opportunity to beautify and care for parks. It is “traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort,” the National Park Service states. Those seeking a place to volunteer can look no further than Black Moshannon State Park.
Black Moshannon State Park will hold an event on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Environmental Education Specialist Michelle McCloskey.
“Volunteers come in and do projects throughout the park to help clean it up and make it look pretty,” said McCloskey.
Participants will be working on various projects throughout the park. A team will be trimming back the bog trail, an elevated boardwalk. To help preserve the area, a volunteer is applying sealant. Other trails will also be attended.
“We’ll be doing trail maintenance to cut back some of the trails that have overgrown over summer,” McCloskey said, “to get those ready for everybody that’s going out hiking in the fall.”
Volunteers will also get their hands dirty with some native plant gardening work around the office, beach and environmental center. The park will provide all the materials, and volunteers need not be expert gardeners to lend a hand.
Those wanting to volunteer need to register for the event by calling the park office at 814-342-5960.
There are perks to volunteering. The park offers some free camp sites for Friday and Saturday night. Volunteers also receive a free lunch.
“They need to call because we have the campsites blocked, and they can reserve them through us,” McCloskey stated.
The sites are mixed, according to McCloskey. Specific sites have electricity or are designated for pets.
National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to prepare for the fall season, which attracts a variety of visitors. Black Moshannon typically draws out those leaf-peeping or kayaking, according to McCloskey.
“It’s really nice being able to see volunteers come together to complete the projects and make the park look even better than what it is for all the visitors that are still coming to the park,” McCloskey said.