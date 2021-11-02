MADERA — Bigler Township’s police department remains unstaffed after the resignation of the township’s police chief, effective Oct. 25.
“We have police department issues,” Chairman R. Philbert Myers stated at a recent meeting. “We’ve got no cop.”
At Monday night’s meeting, supervisors stated there were two candidates for the position. Both are younger, reportedly somewhere in their twenties.
“It’s a bad situation out there,” Myers said. “I think we’re fortunate to have two candidates.”
The township’s inability to match pay offered at bigger municipalities plays a role in the search. Candidates with the preferred experience will likely be latching onto higher salary jobs. The previous police Chief Tim O’Leary left his post partly for financial reasons, according to Myers.
“He got offered a job, (and) we could never compete with that salary,” Myers said.
Myers’ candidate of choice requested the township give a salary number. This candidate currently has another offer on the table. However, Myers expressed discomfort with putting a price tag on it, wanting to have more discussions on the matter.
“(The other offer) definitely is more money than we’re going to be able to pay him, but I’m not ruling this kid out,” Myers said.
The growth and power affiliated with the township position should carry some appeal, according to Myers. The person will start as the police chief.
Disregarding salary, Myers noted there is a shortage of candidates. The current political climate, he alleged, contributes to this.
“To be law enforcement, you’re nothing anymore,” Myers said. “They’re allowed to shoot you, but you’re not allowed to shoot back.”
Myers has been in contact with other police departments, such as Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and Lawrence Township, and discovered there is a shortage of police officers. Even those perhaps lacking experience have offers. Departments are simply short staffed.
Myers stated he would prefer to see more experience.
“I’d love to say, ‘I’d like you to have been a cop for 10 years before I throw you a gun and say go to it, but I’m being an optimist,” adding that a few years of experience and probationary period would work for the position.
The township wants to avoid making snap decisions and paying a price down the road. It seeks to avoid taking on a ‘hero’ liable to enter a situation and get hurt or choose a trigger happy police chief, Myers noted.
An unfit police chief could spell disaster for the police department, especially one like Bigler Township that is only a few years old. Supervisors were just starting to prepare to bring on another part-time officer when O’Leary resigned.
Supervisors anticipate the situation will resolve and a new police chief will soon join the township.
“It will work out,” Myers said. “We’re going to be down for a little bit, but we’re not out.”