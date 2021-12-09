MADERA — Bigler Township has begun the process of adding four fire hydrants to the area.
Madera Fire Co. Chief Dwayne DeLattre and supervisors discussed the topic in detail at a recent board of supervisors meeting. Additional fire hydrants can potentially be life saving for residents.
“I want every part of the township to have the water when it’s needed,” said Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
DeLattre noted that with more hydrants, homeowners insurance should go down slightly by around $20 or $30. Although this seems small, collectively, township residents would be saving a decent chunk of money.
The township placed a priority on adding a hydrant to Chesterfield. “Chesterfield is a bad, bad place,” DeLattre stated. “When we go in there, if we don’t lay hose going in… you’re not getting anything done in that area.”
Myers agreed that this area must take precedence. Other potential locations discussed were Banion Road and Spruce Street. DeLattre stated it would be beneficial to have one hydrant on either end of Spruce Street.
A motion was made to start the process of getting four hydrants: two on Spruce Street, one on Banion Road and one in the Chesterfield area. Myers estimated the cost would be about $28,000. He hopes the cost could be cut in half.
DeLattre also presented the three-year fire company contract. Last year, this was $7,500. The cost increased by $500 to $8,000. The company will receive 12.5 percent of Local Services Tax. Municipalities must designated 25 percent of LST revenues for emergency services. The other 12.5 percent will go toward the local ambulance service, Myers noted.