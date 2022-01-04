MADERA — R. Philbert Myers will continue as chairman of Bigler Township.
The township held its reorganizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 3. Supervisor Barry Reams was appointed vice chairman. Myers was also appointed roadmaster.
The new emergency management coordinator will be Supervisor Doug Atkins. Kim Caldwell remains the secretary/treasurer.
Supervisors briefly discussed the B&B Park Authority. The group has not met in a significant amount of time. The long term goal is for the township to step in. Myers was appointed to the authority, acting as a future liaison.
The rates for equipment rentals went up from $65 to $75 per hour. Equipment includes a backhoe and trucks. The change is due in part to increasing fuel prices and the township having replaced some of its old equipment.
The township appointed a new chief of police, Robert Kelly. Previously, in late October, Bigler Township Police Department lost its only officer with the resignation of Tim O’Leary.
At its recent regular meeting, supervisors disclosed the name of the second part-time officer to join the department, Lucas Butler. Both Kelly and Butler have completed all necessary qualifications. There is no confirmed start date for the new officers.
During their regular meeting, Myers also noted the township received a letter regarding Kitko Farm Road. Supervisors previously alleged a contractor dug up approximately 3,900 feet of the road.
The township received a letter from the contractor’s insurance company claiming there was no damage done to the road. The township will be filing a civil suit, according to Myers.
“That’s gonna end up in court,” Myers said. “I was hoping it didn’t go that way.”
Supervisors will discuss determining wages for employees at February’s meeting.
The township meets the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m., except during the months of July and September due to holidays. The July meeting will be held on Monday, July 11, and the September meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 12.