MADERA — Bigler Township Police Department is making technological advancements after recently restarting operations in late January.
Chief Robert Kelly presented the need for a mobile hotspot device at a recent Bigler Township meeting.
“There’s a lot of technological advancements now to where we can do a lot of stuff right from our cruiser,” Kelly said. “Part of the problem right now is I’m running our internet off my hotspot on my phone, which isn’t really great.”
A few systems also require the use of a secure network connection further complicating matters. Kelly requested a device to address these problems.
“What I want to do is purchase a (mobile hotspot device) so there’s a dedicated Internet source for the car at all times when it’s out there,” Kelly said.
This will allow the department to run registrations and conduct other business from the cruiser.
The cost of the device through Cricket Wireless is $79.99 with an activation fee of $25, Kelly stated. A monthly service fee would be $55 with a lower cost should the township set up automatic payments. The system runs on AT&T towers.
Supervisors approved the purchase.
As an added safety measure, Kelly purchased a device that goes on the top of the cruiser for $25. The cruiser will now be able to be located from various emergency agencies.
“If I hit my emergency button and they can’t get a hold of me, they’ll know exactly where I’m at on the map,” Kelly said.
Kelly reported the department’s activities for the month of January. There was an assist with state police regarding evidence recovery and traffic warnings.
The department is still regaining its footing after putting a pause on operations after its only officer resigned last year. The new technology purchase can only help the department’s efforts.
“They’ll be a lot of different programs and advancements that we can use with this,” Kelly said.