MADERA — The Bigler Township police presence will soon return with two part-time hires, pending recertification.
Bigler Township Police Department lost its only officer with the resignation of Tim O’Leary in late October. After some searching, the township found Robert Kelly and another part-time hire whose name remains undisclosed, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
Kelly is a Curwensville native. He has police chief experience along with years of police experience, Myers noted.
Kelly was hired on a part-time basis with the intention of going full time in the future. Kelly would likely not be brought on until the end of December or beginning of January, according to Myers.
The other part-time hire’s name has not yet been disclosed. The individual would like to work from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. a few nights a week and on weekends, according to Myers.
“It’s like pulling teeth to get other people working those hours,” Myers said. “I really like that idea with him. He is only wanting like 16 hours a week.”
The township planned to add another officer to the department prior to O’Leary’s resignation. It has been involved in a grant application process to get a new police car.
Although O’Leary’s resignation was a temporary blip in the township’s master plan, it is now back on track to having a two person police department.
“It kind of put that on the back burner,” Myers stated. “While it’s back on front and the heat’s on high again.”
Myers noted that O’Leary’s presence helped deter offenses within the township. With the officer’s absence, Myers has observed the return of problems, such as traffic violations.
“We’re small, but we need coverage,” Myers said.