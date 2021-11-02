MADERA — A dilapidated property in Bigler Township is “on the ground and pulverized,” according to Bigler Township Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers.
The property, located at 152 Lynn St., burned in a fire years ago. Supervisors in the last year expressed their belief the structure wouldn’t last another winter.
A nearby resident sitting in on Monday’s meeting was excited and surprised to hear the news.
“Just yesterday I took the four wheeler by because I was trick-or-treating and thought, ‘When is this building coming down?’” said Jesika Millinder. “I’m going to have to drive home that way.”
The charred building and debris was an unsavory sight on Millinder’s drives to her nearby residence.
“When the bridge was shut down, I had to drive by it, and it was just a complete eyesore,” she said.
Three tractor trailers were to arrive on Wednesday morning to load the material. Once loading begins, the area will be closed for a couple days, according to Myers. The project is set to be completed before Thanksgiving.
In other business, supervisors heard from Kevin Bloom, a consultant for King Coal, regarding Mo Valley Road.
“They’re exploring the possibility of going in there and doing reclamation where they would recover some mining stumps and use that project to reclaim some of these high walls,” said Bloom.
The coal is five feet in some places, Bloom stated. The project still needs the green light from officials and has many moving parts as of now. Bloom presented a potential opportunity for the township in regards to Mo Valley Road should the project move forward.
“If you would want more of Mo Valley Road maybe worked on or fixed up that isn’t open right now,” Bloom said, “we would consider some improvements there for you guys.” If the project were to occur, the road could be used as an access to the state road.
Myers stated he is not too interested in building the road back up, but he also isn’t fully against it. He noted he would like to see what happens with the project and look further into the matter.
Supervisor Barry Reams added, “My question is going to be what’s the impact on the local community.”
Bloom stated the project would be short term, around a year, if it occurs. Even if the township is not interested in addressing Mo Valley Road, the group will still have access for the project.
“For the year this might go on, if we can help you guys have a better road there if you ever do need to open it up to other properties, then it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Bloom.