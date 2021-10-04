DuBOIS — A group is offering space and activities for local mothers to find support, fellowship and fun.
Founder Nikki Johnson said “Beyond Mom” was started in 2018. The group is based out of the nonprofit Square One Community.
“I started the group because I, myself, had found so much support and community as part of a local moms group,” she said. “I started to think about how difficult motherhood would be for a young mom, perhaps without a support group or other moms to share life with. I decided to create a space where all moms, young or struggling, or new or single or lonely or weighed down, could feel supported and loved.
“I truly believe that supporting moms in turn supports their children, and that is how we contribute to the future of our communities.”
Beyond Mom offers mentorship and support for real-life issues that mothers may face each day, Johnson said.
“We exist because we believe that we are better together – and don’t have to do motherhood alone,” she said.
The moms meet as a group twice a month, said Johnson, September through May, as well as for “play dates” in the summer time.
“During our regular meetings, we provide dinner and childcare, and then we do a variety of activities,” she said.
The moms have had different speakers attend and discuss topics such as budgeting, child development, nutrition and education, said Johnson.
“We also like to have some fun –including paint nights, game nights, baking and decorating cookies and even treating the girls to a spa day,” she noted. “We believe moms deserve to be cherished, as well as able navigate the real and hard parts of life.”
Despite the rain, the moms held a kickoff event at the DuBois City Park Sept. 15 to spread the word about their program, and invite new mothers to join.
“We had free face painting, popsicles, and balloons for the kids and a prize drawing for the moms. Catholic Charities also joined us and raffled off a basket,” she said. “Most of our current moms joined us, and fun was had by all.”
The Beyond Mom cause is one that Johnson is very passionate about.
“I believe that all children deserve a loving home and a safe, supportive and loving childhood. If a mom didn’t have that growing up, or feels alone and discouraged, how will she be able to give that to her children? We can all make a difference in the world by helping one person at a time.”
Those interested in helping the organization can contact Johnson at nikki@sq1.community.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help with childcare, and for donations of dinner and snacks for our meetings,” she said, noting that Beyond Mom also welcomes ideas on speakers or topics.