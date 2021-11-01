PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall, located at the intersection of North Front Street and U.S. Route 322, requires a decent chunk of money and work for upkeep, according to Johna McCormick of the American Legion and memorial committee.
A benefit dance scheduled at the Philipsburg American Legion Post No. 437 will benefit the memorial. The annual event will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 to 11 p.m.
“There’s all kinds of expenses associated with that memorial down there that we don’t have income for, so they do an annual dance every year around this time to help compensate for those expenses,” said McCormick.
The memorial has more than 400 names of people killed in wartime conflicts, such as World War l and Vietnam. It provides no continual, large source of income, according to McCormick. Brick sales do generate some money, but the biggest source is donations, she stated.
The benefit will go toward general upkeep and electric bills. Flags are replaced every year and as needed, McCormick said. The group just replaced flags around Memorial Day. The first responder flag, which is now tattered, already requires a replacement.
Expenses also include mulch and flowers, along with paint for the gazebo and sealant for the walkways.
“There’s a lot of upkeep down there,” said McCormick. “People don’t realize it’s quite expensive.”
Volunteers provide assistance with general upkeep. When McCormick and Ryan Williams went out to mow the area, they discovered a citizen was already on task. Jeff Mann started mowing the grass. Mann is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5020 in Osceola Mills, according to McCormick.
“He’s very humble and just very quiet, behind the scenes,” said McCormick. “He takes care of the landscaping, and he’s been doing it all summer. We are very grateful for that. There’s no amount of thank you to this man for doing what he’s doing. It saves us a lot.”
Tickets for the upcoming benefit dance are $10 each. For more information, people can call 814-342-1790. Anyone unable to come to the dance but still wanting to donate can contact the American Legion or drop off a donation at Price Parkway Services off of North Centre Street.