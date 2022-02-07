IRVONA — A Beccaria Township man waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week after being charged by Clearfield-based state police in early January with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the criminal complaint, Frederick McClellan, 47, of Beccaria Township, was allegedly paid by Hallmark Insurance a total of $1,154 for services provided by Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Services, 130 Julia St., Irvona.
The funds were to be forwarded to the ambulance company. On Sept. 29, 2021, McClellan allegedly cashed the check provided to him by Highmark and failed to pay the ambulance company as legally obligated, the complaint said.
McClellan was provided with instructions along with multiple invoices by the ambulance service prior to McClellan cashing the check.
McClellan appeared in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling on Jan. 26 when he waived the charges to county court. He is free on $2,500 unsecured bail.