BARBARA A. SMITHPHILIPSBURG — Barbara Ann Smith, 51, of Philipsburg passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Barbara was born in Philipsburg on Dec. 25, 1969, the daughter of Dorothy J. Butler Hamer and the late Terry R. Smith.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her son, Dustin H. Smith of Philipsburg; her sisters, Renee Jones of Port Matilda and Deidre Harpster of State College; her brothers, Edward Hamer and Ryan Hamer, both of Port Matilda; and her step-sister, Wanda Smith, and her step-brother, Terry Smith, both of Philipsburg.
Barbara was a caregiver for Home Instead. She attended the Port Matilda Baptist Church. She enjoyed bingo and yard sales.
Services and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, P. O. Box 288, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA 16853.
