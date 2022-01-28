Tasty selections perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner and plenty of sweet treats can be found at Clearfield’s newest bakery.
Bake Shop Bakes opened Monday, Jan. 17, at its location at 211 Chester St., Suite 3, Clearfield.
Store Manager Andy Hoover said the Clearfield store is the enterprise’s second location. Its original store is at 123 W. 10th St., Tyrone. Hoover said the owners were intrigued by a suggestion to open a second location in Clearfield after it received an invitation from a Clearfield resident.
“Ryan Brisker reached out to us roughly a year ago and made it sound so inviting,” he said. “Now we are here.”
He said the store’s wide array of offerings are all home-cooked foods prepared with quality ingredients. “We have food you won’t find anywhere else including delicious sandwiches, subs, grinders, salads and the area’s best sweets,” Hoover said.
Hoover said not only is Bake Shop Bakes known for its distinctive menu but also its consistency and customer service. “Our employees run this business like it’s their own and it shows,” he noted.
Bake Shop Bakes also accepts custom orders with 72-hours notice, but those who want to place orders beyond the deadline should still ask. “Always ask, and if we can make a custom order happen, we will,” Hoover explained.
Currently the store has five full-time employees and three part-time employees. “We are waiting a few weeks to see what business looks like, then we will decide if we need to hire more employees,” Hoover said.
Bake Shop Bakes hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is 814-205-4138.
Hoover said the store is looking forward to becoming an involved member of the Clearfield community. “We are excited to be part of Clearfield and are looking forward to giving back to the community,” he added.