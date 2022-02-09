CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority heard work is continuing on a funding application to complete the second phase of its wastewater collection system upgrade.
Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD of Huntingdon told authority members work is continuing on the design for the project in order to submit a funding request to the state’s Infrastructure Investment Authority in time for its May deadline.
Glitzer reported field work is being done to get the coordinates for the manhole and elevations throughout the areas included in the projects. He said once the information is secured, the design for the project would be completed.
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines. The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of Curwensville but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.