PHILIPSBURG — An audit released Tuesday by Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor revealed a lack of internal controls and a near miss of around $600,000 in construction cost state reimbursements for Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
The district was aware of issues prior to the audit, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina.
“We knew that there were some deficiencies with our financial reporting,” he said.
Personnel responsible for finances recently changed as the previous Director of Finance Michael Conte retired on Jan. 10, 2021, according to board meeting minutes. He had been with the district since 2013. Thomas Martin took the position on Jan. 11, 2021, district records state.
The audit pointed out issues within the district between July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2019. Although the district knew it had problems, Paladina noted the audit was valuable to the district.
The district almost missed out on filing for state reimbursements for construction projects to the tune of $572,583.
“After we brought this issue to the district official’s attention, the district filed the necessary applications and subsequently received the reimbursements in June 2021,” the audit stated. “Without our audit, the District may have never received more than half a million dollars it was eligible to receive.”
Paladina stated the district likely would’ve been reimbursed eventually, but state resources eased the process.
“We would have been reimbursed because we knew that there were errors there,” said Paladina. “But it made it a lot easier for the state to find them because they’re all one system. They were able to connect all the dots a lot quicker than we could.”
The audit also discovered a substantial decrease in the district’s General Fund balance. The balance stood at $8.9 million on June 30, 2016. As of June 30, 2020, it was $3.6 million.
Schools should have an unrestricted General Fund balance to cover at least two months of regular operations, according to the Government Finance Officers Association. As of June 2020, the district had a fund only able to cover one month’s costs, the audit reported.
During the audit’s span, the district made transfers from the General Fund to the Capital Fund for a $5.7 million stadium construction project. Although the audit notes this project was unbudgeted, Paladina stated it was pre-planned.
Transportation reimbursement was also of issue. For three years in a row starting in the 2015-16 school year, the district didn’t report 13 vehicles used for transporting students. This led to the district not obtaining full transportation reimbursement, the audit stated. On the other hand, an over reporting of miles in 2018-19 led to the district being overpaid.
To view the audit, visit https://www.paauditor.gov/audit-report/item/73371.
Moving forward, the district is eager to work with Martin on addressing issues.
“He’s implemented more internal controls than we’ve had in a long time,” Paladina said. “We’re excited to have him, and he’s been doing a great job.”