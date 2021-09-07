PHILIPSBURG — Over the last two years, interest in all-terrain vehicles has risen, according to local ATV safety instructor Donna Verost.
An upcoming state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Snow Shoe Rails to Trails ATV Youth Certification Training will provide proper safety and operational training for the youngest generation. The event will take place at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
When the pandemic hit, many turned to outdoor activities. Locally, more roads have also become designated for joint-use, or available for legal travel.
“Probably in the last two years, we’ve seen a lot more participation because more families are getting ATVs,” Verost said.
Participation has also been high in previous years, she added, commenting on the highly variable nature of the numbers. Last year, the event had 18 kids registered. People come from far distances to receive training, Verost noted.
“I know I’ve had people that come to me to get personal one-on-one training, and they drive as much as two hours to come,” she said, “because there’s no one in their area that’s offering it.”
According to DCNR, those ages eight to 15 must complete a course and obtain a certificate in order to ride anywhere other than their guardian’s property.
Safety is key. By law, drivers must wear a helmet. For the certification training, kids must also wear a long sleeve shirt, pants, shoes, protective eyewear and gloves. It’s encouraged for riders to wear a helmet when unloading their machine, Verost said. A wheel can go off the ramp edge, leading to a person falling back and having a head injury.
“We do express that safety equipment is number one, even when you’re just doing the simplest task,” Verost said.
The training takes about two hours. There is a short class period that covers safety equipment along with topics, such as what to check before riding. The riding portion takes the most time. It starts basic with a circle. Instructors check to make sure kids shift their weight into the corners. The maneuvers become more complex as the class progresses.
ATV crashes are nothing new, and complaints of unruly drivers are not uncommon in Centre and Clearfield County, according to past stories by The Progress. Verost noted that children attending the classes come ready to learn the proper ways to operate the vehicle and be respectful riders.
“I think they’re interested and want to learn,” Verost stated. “If (parents are) bringing their child, they’re obviously talking about the safety measures and things that you need to do.”
The more roads that open, the more Verost sees riders wanting to be respectful, acknowledging that to get more roads, people need to follow the rules.
Snow Shoe Rails to Trails has been busy installing signs for newly opened roads. Their membership has also been increasing as more roads open. A membership is required for those riding on maintained roads.
The ability to obtain a vehicle has slowed as interest has risen. Verost and her husband waited eight months for a side-by-side. “There’s waiting lists for ATVs and UTVs right now because it’s becoming so popular,” she said.
Snowshoe Rails to Trails has been offering these trainings for at least 10 years, according to Verost. There are four training sites for training in May, June, August, and September.
There is no cost for these DCNR Certified Training events. People must bring their own ATV. Those interested in pre-registering for the upcoming event can call Verost at 814-592-7764.