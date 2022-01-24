PHILIPSBURG — Lynn Anne Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston are working on a space that will celebrate art and support local artists.
The two women founded the ARTery, which will feature pottery and silkscreen printmaking facilities. It will be located at 104 N. Front St. in Philipsburg. The women began tackling the project last spring.
Verbeck explained the idea for the space.
“We wanted to both have a bigger space to work,” said Verbeck. “As an artist, you want your solitude amongst others. It’s wonderful to work in a space where there’s other people working on their thing and to connect.”
Verbeck, a ceramist, grew up in the area and eventually moved to New York City for a period of time.
“When I came back to visit, I always would look and think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a storefront?’” she recalled.
The ARTery will provide space for artists to spread out. It will also allow artists to work on bigger projects. The space isn’t just for professions.
“You don’t have to be professional artists, just someone who likes to get away into the world of art making to feed your soul,” Verbeck said. “We want to create this refuge.”
The ARTery will also have art books and a gallery, which will start local and potentially grow to incorporate national artists as well. Melissa Heartsong will run Heartsong Cafe, providing refreshments to those wanting to relax.
“We want to make a really inclusive, fun space, have some open mics,” Heartsong said, “and also incorporate some really healthy, nutrition-forward items.”
There will be standards, such as espresso, but Heartsong also hopes to add some juice or smoothies to the menu. While speaking, all the women praised other local businesses offering food or beverages.
The building is being revitalized by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation with the ARTery helping out. “They have been crucial and elemental in us feeling like we can do this,” said Verbeck.
The ARTery has a tentative opening date for Spring 2022, according to Waterston. However, this is subject to change.
When the group first came to the scene, the building was full of garbage, Waterston noted. It took time to clean out the space. There are also structural issues that need to be addressed. The building, which had leaks, now has a new roof.
Pandemic-related supply chain issues in the fall also interfered, forcing the group to do some waiting.
Waterston noted that volunteers help with the renovation process. Anyone wanting to volunteer can connect with the ARTery via their website at https://www.arterypa.com/.
Although the group is committed to doing the project properly, avoiding rushing any details, the wait can be frustrating.
When asked what the hardest part of the project is, Waterston replied, “I think the hardest thing is to not actually have the space yet. All the work that’s in between is very daunting and not being able to be in doing printing and making ceramics and having it finished is hard for me.”