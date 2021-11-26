CURWENSVILLE — A woman who served as a good example to her family and community was celebrated Friday afternoon.
The Clarabell Johnson Stewart Memorial Park in the Arnoldtown section of Curwensville was dedicated with approximately 25 Stewart’s family and friends in attendance.
Her son Bear Stewart told the audience the family worked with Curwensville Borough Council to have the area of Curwensville adjacent to the David S. Ammerman Rail Trail named for his mother because she lived there for many years.
“She moved to Arnoldtown in 1955. We thought it would be appropriate to name this area for her. Council agreed and approved the request but because of COVID-19 we were not actually able to do this until today. There were a lot of people involved in making this happen,” he said.
Curwensville Borough Councilman Dave Donahue said, “It’s a great day. Clarabell kept many from the community in line. It’s only right that we do this for her. This is well deserved.”
A bench with a plaque recognizing Clarabell Stewart was also unveiled and dedicated along with a sign that will be installed soon.
Pastor George Solley of the Cherry Corner Bible Church, Curwensville, provided the prayer. He said Clarabell Stewart displayed the attributes of a good woman described in Proverbs 31. “She really was a jewel and a joy,” Solley said.
Bear Stewart said Thursday would have been Clarabell Stewart’s 100th birthday.