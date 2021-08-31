PHILIPSBURG — With over 3.7 million pounds of food entering the community between March 15, 2020 to July 31, 2021, the YMCA Anti-Hunger Program has seen success and continual growth.
The work, excluding the Free Summer Lunch program, impacted over 92,000 individuals. YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis is happy with the program’s progression.
“When we first started out, I never dreamed we (would be) where we’re at right now,” he said. “A lot of times when you start something, you have a rough idea of where you plan to be. We’re further ahead than what we thought we would be.”
The pandemic, food pricing and other factors have put a strain on individuals, leading to an increased need.
In June, the organization served summer lunches at 26 sites for a total of 19,157 meals. The number of sites increased to 32 in July with 26,113 meals served.
The Anti-Hunger Program reaches a variety of groups. “Project Respect,” which is a collaboration with the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, aims to help veterans and their families. The program is seeing 230 veteran families attending.
With the return of school, the Backpack Program is set to kick off. The program gives students backpacks full of food for the weekend on Friday and has been going for some years now, Curtis noted.
Kids will also have something to look forward to in the coming year. A grant from the Centre County District Attorney’s office will go towards starting youth gardens. The effort will begin with preparing seedlings and building raised garden beds for next year.
“The concept behind the program is you want to teach young kids how to grow things,” Curtis said. “We want to get back to the grassroots, where kids can learn how to grow things, and they can have the responsibility of taking care of that.”
The YMCA is currently preparing for the storm set to hit on Wednesday. They have emergency boxes and gallons of water on hand in case of emergency.
Overall, Curtis is happy with the Anti-Hunger Program, its impact and continued expansion.
“I’m extremely happy that we’ve been able to help the community the way that we have been,” Curtis said, “and we’re just gearing up to keep right on going.”