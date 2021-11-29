PHILIPSBURG — It doesn’t take much to increase accessibility, and small acts of kindness go a long way.
Over the weekend, the Rowland Theatre held a sensory friendly screening of “Encanto.” An individual approached volunteers prior to the movie, according to a Rowland Theatre social media post. The individual offered money to cover movie goers’ admission to the sensory friendly showing.
Sensory friendly screenings offer a welcoming environment for all. During these films, the lights are up and the sound kept down, according to theatre board member Rebecca Inlow.
Movie goers need not sit still for these showings. People can sing, dance and view the movie in whatever way is most comfortable.
“These showings are a safe place for attendees — meaning that no one will get shushed. No one will be told to sit down,” Inlow stated.
“Encanto” was the first sensory friendly screening at the theatre since the pandemic, according to Inlow. The theatre attempts to work these showings in when possible.
The theatre began offering these showings many years ago, Inlow noted. An individual from the community approached the theatre about these screenings. The theatre reached out to Cen-Clear Child Services for assistance in putting these together.
Cen-Clear is at these showings with a table and tactile objects for movie goers. “The Rowland Theatre is a perfect venue for these because our lobby just kind of morphs into the auditorium, and so this enables our collaboration with Cen-Clear to work out perfectly,” Inlow stated.
The generous individual for the last screening wished to remain anonymous. However, the theatre will remember his kindness.
“We thank the anonymous donor for giving everyone at the theatre a boost that morning — not only for his generous gift to those attending but for showing us what the meaning of the season is all about,” the Rowland Theatre posted on Facebook. “Unexpected moments of kindness make this world a better place.”