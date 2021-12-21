The 26th annual Steve Livergood Jr. Christmas Eve dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free meals are available through delivery, dine-in and take out. Dine-in dinners will be available at the After Dark, 309 N. Third St., Clearfield.
Meals can be delivered in Clearfield and the surrounding areas. Orders can be placed until Thursday, Dec. 23, by calling 814-765-9846.
Dinners will include ham, turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, stuffing and a roll.
The meal is held annually in memory of Steve Livergood Jr. Livergood’s family, with the help of numerous organizations and residents, plan, cook and carry out the meal and wrap gift donations for needy families as a way of giving back to the community that helped them through a personal tragedy and difficult time in their lives.
For the first dinner in 1995, approximately 70 people received a meal and one family received Christmas gifts. The effort has become increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked and prepared to serve 1,000 meals. Last year, 52 turkeys, 40 hams, 1,382 stuffing balls, 1,500 rolls with butter, 15 cases of potatoes, six cases each of corn and gravy were prepared and packaged for the meal that was take-out and delivery only because of COVID-19.
In addition, the group delivers meals to various parts of Clearfield County — a practice that has been in place for several years.
The committee says the dinner is provided to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other tragedy or anyone who is looking for an opportunity to enjoy a delicious dinner.
“This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about us,” Steve Livergood said after expressing his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who donate time and talents and businesses and organizations who contribute food and funds to help make the meal come together.
“I am just so humbled by all these people who give their time, talents and efforts to ensure people, who want or need one, receive dinner,” Livergood said.