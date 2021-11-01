PHILIPSBURG — Settling into a home carries the potentially overwhelming costs of furniture and other essential items. A local program aims to assist those faced with an emergency situation.
Angel Wings, which is through the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program, started about three years ago, according to Director Mel Curtis. It was in response to a displaced person who was staying in an apartment without furniture.
People donate items, such as furniture, dressers, kitchen utensils and bedding, that will be distributed to those struggling to get on their feet.
“If a family gets displaced, they get burned out or anything like that, we have things that we can give to drop off at their location,” said Curtis.
The program isn’t an extreme home makeover. It acts to assist families in getting started in settling into a home, providing some of the essentials.
The YMCA uses its vehicles to deliver to the site. The delivery could be two truckloads or one van full depending on the need and materials available.
The program only accepts gently used items. These should not be torn, beat up or destroyed.
“Something that you wouldn’t mind sitting on,” Curtis clarified.
The best way to donate is to call Curtis at 814-801-0111.