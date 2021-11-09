PHILIPSBURG — An international musical event is coming to Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District this weekend, according to Director Lisa Chorle.
Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will perform “All Together Now!” — a fundraiser show that will be in over 2,500 theatres all over the world. A highlight of the show will be the scenery, courtesy of a recently purchased projector.
The in-person event will be open to the public at the high school on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. along with Sunday at 3 p.m. Viewers can purchase tickets at the door for $5.
The musical event, provided by the Music Theatre International and free of royalty and rental fees, is a way for theatre organizations to raise some funds.
Theatre groups have been hard hit by the pandemic as their ability to perform for live audiences disappeared or was restricted. Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club switched to recorded material and a performance limited to family members during the pandemic.
The upcoming performance will feature a professional projector. Viewers will see backgrounds ranging from the castle in “Frozen” to the gardens in “Mary Poppins.” Excluding a special lens, the club spent $1,200 on the used projector, according to Chorle.
“It was a pretty big investment, but because we won’t have to rent backdrops and we won’t have to build as elaborate sets, it’s going to save us in the long run,” Chorle said, adding that most Broadway shows already utilize this technology.
The fundraising opportunity will help the club. Chorle was surprised more local groups weren’t taking advantage of it.
Another group latching onto the opportunity is Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. Its shows will be this weekend, Friday/Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m., according to a press release. For more information regarding this performance, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/tickets.
The production at Philipsburg-Osceola isn’t limited to students, according to Chorle. A handleful of alumni, projected on the screen, will introduce songs, which include “Be Our Guest,” “Seasons of Love” and more.
“They talk about why it is important to have live theater, how it influenced their careers and the special memories they had,” Chorle said. “It’s pretty cool to bring that history back to the current kids so they could see that as well.”
There will also be appearances from Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina, Jill Reed and even Chorle for “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” These appearances vary by performance based on the performer’s availability.
Chorle is excited for the musical revue and for students to once again be in front of a decent crowd.
“It’s a global opportunity that our little town is participating in, and I just think that’s pretty cool,” Chorle said. “(The kids) haven’t had a good sized audience in a long time. I’m looking forward to seeing them be able to react to the audience and get that full experience again.”