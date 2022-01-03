Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority has concerns about the proposal from the Maryland Air National Guard to revise its training flight plan to allow planes to fly at lower altitudes.
Authority members believe if the plan is implemented, it should also include training for local first responders that could be provided at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
The Maryland Air National Guard recently proposed a plan to conduct military flights as low as a 100-feet above ground level over parts of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties.
According to online documents posted by the Maryland Air National Guard, the proposal lowers the existing altitude limit for fighter jets in the Duke Military Operations Area from 8,000 feet above mean sea level to 100 feet above ground level according to published information.
At a recent airport authority meeting, Chairman David Schultz reported he had sent a list of six concerns to MOA and copied the Clearfield County Commissioners on his communication. His letter noted a lack of safety equipment and emergency runways and harmful effects to elk-based tourism.
One of his concerns is that information and training be provided to all airport personnel, fire companies, emergency medical service providers and police departments in the event of an incident with an aircraft operating in or around the Duke MOA.
“It is my recommendation, that the U.S. Air Force provide a series of emergency response training to local personnel annually for the first three years and bi-annually thereafter for emergency response within the confines of the Duke MOA and within 80 miles in any directions of the MOA at no cost to the local fire, aircraft rescue and fire fighting, emergency medical services providers and police departments,” he said.
Schultz said he believes Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport could serve as the hub for the training since it is centrally located to the plan.
“In my letter I did state my concern that a fire safety area is needed for the planes that are using the MOA. I said the airport would be interested in hosting one as the location is close,” Schultz said.
He said, in his letter, he also emphasized the training should be provided at no cost either the airport or local first responders.
Last summer the airport hosted local fire departments for an afternoon of training to allow companies to battle aircraft fires. The authority is planning to host the training day annually.