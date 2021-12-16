Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is concerned about meeting next year’s expenses.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman David Schultz said he learned Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township each allotted $5,000 to the authority in their 2022 budgets — half of the $10,000 stipend, the authority requested from each.
The airport is partially supported by annual funding from Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. Its other income is realized by hangar rentals and fuel sales.
Schultz said he is concerned as the authority depends on those municipal distributions to help pay the airport’s operating costs.
“I am very disappointed with the allocations made, especially in these financial times.”
He said he has looked over the operating costs and asked airport Manager Jerry Kaufield to make determinations where expenses can be cut.
Schultz told members he had contacted various airports throughout the state to determine how they receive income from their counties or municipalities.
“They are really all over the place in how they are paid,” he said.
Schultz said he is especially concerned because he is anticipating the airport’s expenses to be even higher next year as costs are rising because of inflation and other factors.
“Inflation is really hitting the bottom line with costs for energy, fuel and other things going up,” he said.
Because municipal governments may not fully understand the importance of having a public use airport, Schultz said he plans to attend Clearfield Borough Council’s meeting Thursday and Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21, to explain the importance of their stipends and how the authority utilizes the money it receives.