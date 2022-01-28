COALPORT — For the fourth time, a scheduled reorganizational meeting for Coalport Borough Council has failed to produce results.
A meeting scheduled for Thursday evening at the Coalport Community Building was unable to be held because the doors to council’s chambers were secured.
A sign on the entrance to the building said it was closed because of COVID-19.
Gerald Spaid and Andrew Manages, who were elected to two four-year terms of five council seats, were in attendance in the building’s parking lot.
John Shawley was also elected to the third four-year seat, but Shawley submitted his resignation at the Jan. 3 meeting. His resignation was unable to be accepted because council has been unable to reorganize so that it may conduct business.
In addition to the seat that will be left open by Shawley’s resignation, there are two two-year council seats open because no residents ran for them in the November municipal election.
Spaid, who was also elected the borough’s tax collector in November, said he plans to keep both positions because keeping the council position creates a quorum to allow council to move forward.
Last week, Spaid stated he intends to retain both positions and has been advised by his attorney that he is able to do so.
“My attorney has advised me to move forward as a councilor,” Spaid said. He declined at that meeting to identify the name of his legal counsel.
“Councilman Manges is a qualified councilor and so am I. I am qualified as a borough councilor with the receipt of the oath of office,” Spaid said.
Spaid said he is frustrated by the amount of meetings that have been scheduled and have not taken place. He said his attorney sent a letter to Mayor Margaret Maddalena advising her it is her responsibility under the state Borough Code to preside over council’s reorganizational meeting. Maddalena was not present Thursday evening.
Pennsylvania News Media Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Melewsky stated last week during a telephone interview that for Spaid to hold two elected positions simultaneously within a municipality is inconsistent with regulations found in the state’s Borough Code.
The code states an eligible resident may only hold one elected position at a time, although it would be up to eligible Coalport voters to take action to replace Spaid by filing a petition with the local courts.
“There is no oversight agency for the Borough Code. The Borough Code is citizen-enforced, so it would be up to the citizens to take action,” Melewsky explained.
She also noted any action taken by council while Spaid is an alleged member could be declared invalid if it is challenged.
“If there is legal action against council, its decisions could be thrown out. This is creating liability both for (Spaid) and the agency he is elected to represent,” she said.